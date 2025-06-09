Shares

Kenya has quietly notched a milestone in the fight against climate change. All 47 counties have passed laws supporting climate action and ring-fencing funds in their annual budgets, marking a decisive shift from policy intent to grounded action. This achievement is a rare example of how decentralization can be leveraged to mainstream climate resilience across a highly diverse and devolved governance structure.

Although Kenya has made progress at the national level through frameworks like the Climate Change Act (2016) and successive National Climate Change Action Plans (NCCAPs), implementation at the county level has long remained inconsistent. Counties, where climate change impacts are most felt, often lack financial autonomy, legal frameworks, and technical tools to respond effectively to local climate risks.

That landscape is changing. The enactment of county climate change laws has institutionalized climate action within local governance. It has also set a precedent where counties are now allocating a minimum of 1.5% of their development budgets to climate-resilient projects. These laws ensure climate action is no longer dependent on short-term political interests or donor programs, it is a statutory obligation grounded in local planning and public finance systems.

One key enabler of this progress is the Financing Locally Led Climate Action (FLLoCA) Program, a collaborative initiative between the Government of Kenya and development partners. FLLoCA has provided the technical support and capacity building needed to help counties assess climate risks, develop action plans, and pass climate laws that embed resilience into their long-term development priorities.

The impact of this shift is visible in counties such as Tharaka Nithi. In Chogoria Ward, the community selected a climate-smart biogas project for funding under the ward climate planning process. The Kimuchia Biogas Plant, installed at Kimuchia Day Secondary School, not only reduces the school’s reliance on firewood but also helps manage organic waste and lower carbon emissions. It demonstrates how localized priorities can yield multifaceted benefits; from environmental conservation to improved learning conditions for students.

This kind of grassroots-driven solution is now becoming the norm, not the exception. Counties like Vihiga, Makueni, and Siaya have rolled out similar community-prioritized projects addressing water access, reforestation, climate-smart agriculture, and early warning systems. The growing maturity of county-led climate governance is also visible in the establishment of the County Climate Change Planning Committees. These institutions, comprising government officials, civil society, and community representatives, are ensuring inclusive and transparent decision-making.

What makes this model particularly promising is its long-term resilience. County climate laws ensure continuity across political cycles, shielding local climate investments from the disruptions of leadership transitions. More importantly, they foster public ownership; something that global climate declarations and national strategies often struggle to achieve.

Kenya’s locally led climate model is now emerging as a continental reference point. As climate change accelerates and funding becomes increasingly tied to results, this approach offers a replicable, accountable, and community-owned pathway to resilience. It demonstrates that when local institutions are empowered with the right legal and financial tools, climate action becomes not just feasible, but transformative.

That said, there is still work to be done. Many counties face capacity challenges in implementation, monitoring, and technical execution. Budget allocations, while a step forward, are still insufficient to meet the scale of the climate crisis. Stronger coordination between county and national actors, deeper community engagement, and sustained support from development partners will be critical to bridge these gaps. Ultimately, what Kenya has achieved is not just legislative progress; it is a governance innovation. By making climate resilience part of everyday planning and budgeting at the local level, Kenya is shifting the narrative from top-down adaptation to community-led transformation.

A model that began with supportive policies and technical assistance is now manifesting in real-world change. From ward planning meetings to biogas installations in public schools, climate resilience is becoming embedded in Kenya’s local development story. As citizens, we all have a role to play in keeping this momentum going. We must hold our leaders accountable to these laws, participate actively in public forums, and stay informed about how climate funds are being used. The future of climate resilience in Kenya will be decided not just in Nairobi boardrooms, but in counties, villages, and communities where these policies touch lives. Now is the time to show up, speak up, and make climate action personal.

By Peter Odhengo – Program Coordinator, FLLoCA