Kenya Airfreight Handling Limited (KAHL) with Lift Cargo Limited to expand the global distribution of perishable goods and ensure that fresh produce reaches consumers in optimal condition.

Speaking in Nairobi, Kenya, the KAHL Acting General Manager, Peter Musola, said, “The partnership will leverage KAHL’s state-of-the-art cool chain facilities alongside Lift Cargo’s extensive client base. Together, we will create a seamless cool chain that minimizes spoilage, reduces waste, and enhances the overall quality of perishable goods, elevating product freshness for our customers.”

The horticulture sector is one of the largest contributors to Kenya’s economy, generating approximately Ksh. 157 billion ($1.29 billion) in annual export earnings, according to the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA). Flowers alone account for more than 70% of these exports, with Europe serving as the primary market.

“Kenya’s horticultural sector is one of the most vital components of our economy, and we are committed to supporting it through innovative logistics solutions,” added Mr Musola.

Mr. Silas Kashindi, Managing Director of Lift Cargo Limited, on the other hand, said, “We are thrilled to partner with KAHL. This partnership with KAHL will not only improve the efficiency of our supply chain but also empower local growers by providing them with better access to markets and enhanced value for their products.”

KAHL is owned in a joint venture by Kenya Airways PLC and Stamina Group B.V. and operating under the trade name Triple FFF. Lift Cargo Limited is a freight forwarder incorporated in Kenya, with a primary focus on consolidating smallholder growers to secure volume and enhance market access for Kenyan Horticultural produce in global markets.