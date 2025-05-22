Shares

M-PESA Africa (MPA) has opened applications for its Accelerate 360 internship program, an initiative designed to train the next generation fintech professionals.

The M-PESA Africa Accelerate 360 is a 6-month internship program, based in Kenya. Interns will receive a monthly stipend, access to Learning & Development (L&D) courses, and coaching sessions with MPA leaders. A unique aspect of the program is the opportunity to participate in a CSR project, allowing interns to make a direct, positive impact on a cause meaningful to them and the community.

Upon successful completion of the program, interns will become part of M-PESA Africa’s talent pool, considered for future permanent roles as they arise. Graduates of the program will leave with sharpened skills, a clearer career direction, and a robust professional network.

MPA is seeking diverse talent from all academic backgrounds, skills, and experiences to join various departments:

1. Project Administration: Gained exposure to technical project lifecycle management and improve your skills in project coordination, documentation, and reporting.

2. UI/UX Design: Get hands-on experience in user-centered design by working on real features for One App across multiple African markets and understand how product design fits into the wider development process from research and ideation to delivery and iteration.

3. Risk & Compliance: Gain a deep understanding of risk and compliance management frameworks and practices, as well as data Privacy management frameworks, in a leading fintech company. Lead and support projects that directly impact M-PESA Africa’s risk and compliance strategies.

4. Strategy and Partnerships: Practical experience in strategic planning, industry and competitor analysis, and partnership evaluation within a leading pan-African fintech. Strengthen skills in project management, business modelling, and data-driven decision-making.

5. Legal & Regulatory Affairs: Practical illustrations on contract negotiations, drafting, reviewing and archiving using the smart d contract management system. Exposure on legal advisory and guidance on Intellectual Property, Legal Processes, Regulatory requirements and legislative compliance.

6. Service Operations – Observability Engineer: Exposure to service operations frameworks (ITIL, COBIT), automation, and process optimization in a leading mobile payments ecosystem. Apply data science techniques to analyze service logs, identify operational bottlenecks, and generate insights.

7. Value Management Office: Hands on experience building Realtime reporting dashboards across all levels within the organization ensuring data integrity and accuracy

8. Supply Chain Management – Operations: Practical experience in supply chain operations, with a focus on strengthening SCM compliance & governance and contributing to SCM operations efficiency and effectiveness

9. Human Resources: Hands-on experience in all dockets of HR such as Talent, Employer Branding, L&D, Business Partnering, Culture & Engagement. Get to learn what it means to support, advise and lead great talent in Africa’s leading Fintech.

Eligibility

Age: 21-26 years.

Completed course work awaiting graduation or graduated in the last one year in your undergrad studies.

Currently not permanently employed.

Available for 6 consecutive months.

If you’re ready to learn, stretch, and accelerate your potential, M-PESA Africa invites you to apply for the internship here oraclecloud.com/CandidateExperience

M-PESA Africa was established in 2020 and is a joint venture between Safaricom and Vodacom Group to enhance M-PESA operational capabilities.