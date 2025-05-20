Shares

This week and last week, the End Femicide KE Movement joined communities across the country for the national public participation forums. The forums have been convened by the Technical Working Group on Gender-Based Violence (GBV) and Femicide, appointed by President William Ruto.

The forums, which began on May 12, 2025, are taking place across all 47 counties and provide a critical opportunity for Kenyans to shape the policy, legal, and institutional responses to GBV and femicide. End Femicide KE and our partners are actively participating in the forums to ensure that the voices and experiences of women and girls in all their diversities are heard.

“This is not just a consultation, it’s a chance to take responsibility as a rights holder to co-create feminist solutions that centre survivors, shift harmful systems, and demand meaningful accountability,” said Rachael Mwikali, National Coordinator of the End Femicide KE Movement.

The End Femicide KE Movement has been on the ground, standing in solidarity with communities and mobilizing civic engagement to make these forums count.

“In our county efforts, we’re making sure that no voice is left behind, we are pulling in grassroots voices who have long been sidelined in national discourse despite facing disproportionate harm,” said Hon. Mercy Jepkurui, a County Coordinator with End Femicide KE Movement and Member of County Assembly. “These forums are a historic opportunity to put every woman’s life and voice at the centre of policymaking.”

This effort builds on the landmark memorandum submitted on March 8, 2025, where voices from all 47 counties contributed to a unified call for action to end femicide in Kenya. From policy reform to the establishment of a national femicide observatory, our movement has laid out a clear agenda.

The End Femicide KE Movement is a national coalition of over 1000 survivors, activists, feminists, civil society organisations, and community members working to end femicide and gender based violence in Kenya.