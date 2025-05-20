Shares

Choice Microfinance Bank is now Choice Bank and has launched a digitally powered banking model, seeking to serve its customers better. The bank has also commemorated 10 years of operations since its licensing by the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) in 2015.

In a keynote address at the event which was graced by Kiprono Kittony, Chair of the Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE), as Chief Guest, Choice Bank’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bonface Isinta Ombui appreciated all stakeholders for the 10 years’ journey and referred to the digital chapter as a landmark milestone and a bold re-invention towards the future of their banking in the country.

“Ten years of operations is no mean feat. Together with our esteemed stakeholders, we have walked this journey and I want to really thank them for believing in us. Today, we are very proud to officially launch our first, inclusive and purpose driven digital banking model for a better experience to our customers,” said Ombui, adding that more innovations will continue to be considered for better banking experience.

The bank’s rebranding model will also focus on electric vehicles financing, Kenya-China Corridor SMEs support, inclusive asset financing and API Driven Banking-as-a-service.

Founded in 2015, Choice Bank began by offering relationship-based microloans to underserved communities. The bank’s transformation accelerated in 2021 following investment from the Wakanda Network, which brought capital and a pan-African perspective. In 2022, the bank launched its proprietary core banking system and joined the Kenya Bankers Association (KBA).

In 2024, the bank achieved major regulatory milestones, securing its National License, joining the National Payments System, and launching a mobile and internet banking platform.