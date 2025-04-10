Shares

BNI Kenya has announced that it will be hosting a dynamic business growth conference headlined by renowned international coach, consultant, and trainer Phil Berg. The conference will be under the powerful theme: “How to Make Money Without Selling.”

The conference will seek to redefine business development through relationships rather than hard selling. The conference is scheduled to take place in Nairobi on April 25th 2025, at Pride Inn Conference Centre and will be open to both BNI members and non-members.

Phil Berg is a globally respected figure in the world of business coaching and development. With decades of experience under his belt, he has trained entrepreneurs and professionals in more than 30 countries, helping them unlock new levels of performance through strategic networking, confidence-building, and mindset transformation.

His sessions are known for being engaging, practical, and insightful, often infused with humor and real-life anecdotes that resonate with audiences. For the first time in Kenya, business professionals will have the rare opportunity to experience his transformative teachings live and in person.

“We are thrilled to bring Phil Berg to Kenya. His global experience and hands-on strategies will give both BNI members and non-members fresh tools to grow their businesses by building strong relationships rather than pushing sales,” said Elizaphan Muraguri, BNI Kenya National Director.

Mr. Muraguri added that this event is about shifting how Kenyan entrepreneurs view business growth. “BNI is a proven system. This platform will teach business owners and entrepreneurs practical strategies that remove the pressure of selling and instead focus on building strong, trusted networks that deliver results. Phil Berg’s global experience and hands-on strategies will give attendees fresh tools to grow their businesses by building strong relationships rather than pushing sales”

The main message behind this conference is simple yet powerful: selling is not the only way to grow a business. Through meaningful connections, strategic relationships, and a structured referral system, professionals can access more business opportunities without the pressure of cold calls or aggressive sales pitches. The idea is to shift mindsets from transactional to relational, and Phil Berg will be guiding attendees through this transition using proven techniques that have worked for thousands around the globe.

With a presence in over 75 countries and more than 300,000 members worldwide, BNI operates on a philosophy of “Givers Gain”—helping others grow their businesses as a path to growing your own.