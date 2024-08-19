Shares

BNI Kenya recently held a convention in Naivasha, bringing together over 400 entrepreneurs and business leaders from across Africa and beyond. Attendees were able to network, learn, and grow at the event, fostering deeper connections and inspiring new strategies for business development in the region.

The convention featured a series of workshops, keynote speeches, and networking sessions by notable industry leaders. All these were designed to equip attendees with the tools and insights needed to thrive in today’s dynamic business environment.

In his speech at the convention, Elizaphan Muraguri, BNI National Director for Kenya said, “In today’s interconnected world, the strength of our businesses lies in the strength of our networks. This convention has demonstrated that by leveraging the power of relationships, we can unlock new opportunities, drive innovation, and build resilient enterprises that transcend borders. This convention has showcased the power of collaboration and the incredible potential within our network. By coming together, we are not just building businesses, but we are also shaping the future of African entrepreneurship.”

Also present at the event was Annastacia Kimtai, MD KCB Kenya, who said, “As businesses across the continent continue to seek growth and expansion, financial institutions play a critical role in supporting these endeavors. As banks, we are deeply committed to supporting African businesses in their growth journeys. Our goal is to empower enterprises across the continent by providing the financial tools and resources they need to thrive. The collaboration and connections fostered through platforms like BNI are vital in creating a robust, integrated market that will drive sustainable economic development across Africa.”