Shares

Business Networking International (BNI) East Africa has announced that its annual East African Convention will be held in August. Scheduled for Friday, 16th August, at the Enashipai Resort in Naivasha, the event aims to strengthen inter-country trade by fostering strategic business networking among delegates from Kenya, Uganda, and Tanzania.

With at least 500 delegates expected, the convention is poised to be a significant catalyst for regional economic growth. The convention will serve as a premier platform for business leaders, entrepreneurs, and professionals to converge, exchange insights, and forge meaningful connections aimed at accelerating business growth.

BNI East Africa operates within a global framework that spans 76 countries with 327,000 Members in 11,172 Chapters. Each week, BNI Members meet in local Chapters to discuss their businesses, share success stories, and exchange qualified business referrals.

In Kenya, BNI has been active for 14 years, boasting 537 Members in 15 Chapters. In the last year, Kenyan members have passed over 30,000 referrals, resulting in over Ksh 1.8 billion (USD 14 million) worth of business.

BNI provides various benefits including access to a global network of professionals, opportunities for business referrals, and a supportive environment for professional growth. The company’s dedication to helping businesses grow is evident through its structured, supportive, and professional networking environment.

Speaking ahead of the convention, Elizaphan Muraguri, BNI National Director said, “Networking is a powerful tool in increasing inter-country trade. By connecting business professionals from different countries, we create opportunities for collaboration and mutual growth that transcend borders. Networking is not just about exchanging business cards; it’s about cultivating relationships that can lead to mutually beneficial opportunities. The BNI Convention provides an invaluable setting where industry leaders can collaborate, share industry trends, and explore new avenues for growth.”