With the rise of mobile phones and social media, there has been a worldwide decline in children’s ability to read for meaning. However, encouraging and developing a love of reading this holiday season is one of the most important gifts parents can give their children, with benefits lasting throughout their lives.

By integrating reading into daily life from a young age, and making it an enjoyable activity, parents can help their children develop a lifelong love for reading, thereby improving their prospects of personal and academic achievement.

Reading enhances mental agility, sharpens focus, and improves analytical thinking skills. It requires concentration and memory retention, which can lead to better cognitive function over time.

Regular reading exposes individuals to new words and phrases, thereby expanding vocabulary and improving communication skills. This is crucial for both personal expression and professional success.

Books are a rich source of information, enhancing general knowledge across various subjects. This knowledge base is particularly beneficial for children as they begin their formal education.

Exposure to well-written material helps improve one’s own writing abilities by providing examples of different styles, structures, and vocabularies.

Developing a reading habit early in life lays the foundation for lifelong learning. It nurtures curiosity and a desire for knowledge that persists well into adulthood.

Reading stimulates the imagination, encouraging creative thinking and problem-solving abilities. It allows readers to explore new worlds and ideas, which can inspire innovation in various fields.

Regular reading has been linked to lower rates of depression and anxiety. It promotes relaxation and can contribute to better sleep patterns, enhancing overall mental well being.

WHAT CAN PARENTS DO?

Second-hand books are often very affordable, and libraries are free. Therefore it is within reach of most people to fill their home with a variety of books that cater to a child’s interest and reading level. Choosing books is a fun and exciting activity for children, and an opportunity to share some valuable parent-child time.

Parents should model reading behaviour, by also spending time reading physical books. If possible, set aside a specific time each day for reading. This could be before bedtime or after school. Consistency helps in forming a habit.

Excessive screen time can negatively impact children’s development. Many schools are now limiting mobile phone usage to encourage more focused learning environments. Screentime at home can be balanced out by having reading timeouts. This applies to both child and parent.

There are however reading apps and platforms that can promote reading, and can be incorporated in making reading a fun activity. Just be sure to also include non-screen reading.

Make reading a fun, interactive experience

Encourage children to engage with books before diving into the text by taking time for ‘picture walks’, where they can flip through pages and explore the illustrations. This approach helps minimise distractions and prepares them for a more focused reading experience.

Consider using the “5 W” principle—asking who, what, when, where, and why questions about the book—to spark discussion and curiosity. Before reading, ask children what they think the story might be about, and always include the follow-up question, “How do you know that?” This encourages them to articulate their thoughts and develops metacognition—thinking about their thinking—making the reading experience richer and more meaningful.

Reading is foundational to learning and personal growth. It enhances vocabulary, improves comprehension, and stimulates imagination. In a world where social media and mobile phones dominate, maintaining a child’s interest in reading can be challenging, but it is an important role that parents have to take on.

By Amanda Birkenstock, Executive Principal: Crawford International School Kenya