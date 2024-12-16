Shares

Emmanuel Kufre has won $15,000 in Bitcoin in the TBD Hackathon at Africa Bitcoin Conference 2024. Emmanuel Kufre, built Blink, a decentralized wallet application that acts as a payment processor for freelancers.

The hackathon was organized by Block Inc in collaboration with the Africa Bitcoin Conference and it challenged developers to create novel payment solutions leveraging tbDEX, TBD’s open-source money protocol.

“The level of creativity and technical expertise showcased during the TBD Hackathon has been truly inspiring,” said Angie Jones, Global VP of Developer Relations at Block. “There is so much incredible talent and innovation taking place all over the continent, and the winning teams are truly representative of the future of ﬁnancial solutions across Africa. They have all demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges facing a pan-African payment system, and have developed solutions that have the potential to transform the way people transact. We look forward to seeing how these exceptional developers continue to drive innovation in payments and in technology overall.”

Participants in the hackathon tackled crucial challenges, including limited access to banking, high transaction fees, and inefﬁcient cross-border payments. Each team, made up of 1-2 developers, used the tbDEX SDK to build their payment applications within a sandbox environment.

Blink consisting of Emmanuel Kufre from Nigeria took the top prize of $15,000 in BTC with their innovative solution, a decentralized payment processor that allows freelancers to accept global payments for their services. Their project impressed the judges with its focus on the $28B African gig economy market. Blink is currently in beta testing within 5 countries.

Farida Bemba Nabourema, Convener of the Africa Bitcoin Conference, also stated, “The Africa Bitcoin Conference is committed to building a thriving Bitcoin ecosystem in Africa, and we are thrilled to have served as a platform for the TBD Hackathon. This event has showcased the immense talent and creativity within our community and the innovative solutions presented have the potential to address some of the most pressing challenges facing our continent, such as financial inclusion, cross-border payments, and transparency.”

tbDEX Go consisting of Andrew Glago and Eloke Ikiliagwu and Igbigi consisting of Achego Tamunobelema and Fabari Agbora also delivered impressive projects. tbDEX Go connects Africa with a local payment solution for travelers and tourists, while Igbigi impressed with its payment application that enables users to instantly make app-to-bank and app-to-app money transfers while preserving privacy. Both teams received $10,000 and $5,000 in BTC, respectively.

Judges of the hackathon included Aaron Suplizio, Tech Partnerships, TBD; Adewale Abati, Staff Developer Advocate, TBD; Angie Jones, Head of Developer Relations, TBD; Ari Coleman, Product Manager, TBD; Chris Maurice, CEO, Yellow Card; Ebony Louis, Developer Advocate, TBD; Kirah Sapong, Senior Software Engineer, Square; Rizèl Scarlett, Staff Developer Advocate, TBD; Tania Chakraborty, Senior Technical Community Manager, TBD; Tony Tom, Head of Product, TBD; and Will Wilkinson, Head of Policy, TBD.