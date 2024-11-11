Shares

M-Pesa Foundation handed over an upgraded Kametho Primary School in Siaya County and broke ground on an extensive development project at Ober Primary School in Homa Bay County.

The KES 75 million projects are part of the Foundation’s Citizens of the Future Programme, which aims to uplift school facilities and enhance learning environments across the country.

In Kametho Primary School, the Foundation’s KES 35 million investment has turned it into a modern institution that now features renovated and newly constructed and furnished classrooms for ECDE, grade school and junior secondary, while a new fully equipped ICT lab is set to enhance digital learning.

The school will now also enjoy upgraded ablution blocks for students and staff with comprehensive water supply, as well as a modern kitchen to support meal preparation for the students.

“Education has the power to unlock the potential of our communities and enhance the livelihoods of our people, regardless of their background. That is why, in line with our purpose of transforming lives, we consistently invest in education by supporting school infrastructure projects across the country,” said Joseph Ogutu, Chairman, Safaricom Foundation.

At Ober Primary School in Homa Bay County, the Foundation broke ground on a KES 40 million project which will see the construction of high-quality learning spaces and resources to address the school’s infrastructure needs including construction and equipping of classrooms for all grades, including Junior Secondary.

A new ECDE block will also be constructed and furnished to support early learning initiatives, while a 40-seater ICT laboratory will enhance digital learning once complete. The project will also see construction of ablution blocks for teachers and learners, as well as a school kitchen to meet the nutritional needs of students.

Since its inception in 2010, M-Pesa Foundation’s education programmes have benefitted over 1.3 million learners in all 47 counties through infrastructure projects and the M-PESA Foundation Academy, which enrolls children from economically disadvantaged backgrounds.