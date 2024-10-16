Shares

Moët & Chandon invited some of Africa’s most prominent creative talents to their HQ in Épernay, France in honour of Champagne Day 2024. The creatives were invited explore the brand’s heritage, and artistry

The seven Africa creatives included Thebe Magugu, Banke Kuku, Aisha Ayensu, Mahine Sef, Lyra Aoko, Mtani Nyamakababi and Youssra Nichane.

“My first impression of Épernay was one of timeless elegance,” says Mahine Sef, a Cameroonian photographer, videographer, and music producer, who has worked with top Afro-music artists. “The Moët & Chandon estate, in particular, felt like a place where tradition and innovation harmonise beautifully.” Founder of Tanzanian brand Mtani Bespoke Clothing, Mtani Nyamakababi, echoes this sentiment and says that the Avenue de Champagne, lined with centuries of winemaking history, immediately struck him. “The cellars, where millions of bottles age gracefully, were particularly impressive – miles of tunnels holding the promise of exceptional craftsmanship,” he explains – which he knows firsthand after being taken to explore the 28 km of these remarkable cellars. Thebe Magugu, award-winning South African designer, added “It blows my mind that they have managed to preserve a brand since 1743, and for it to still be even more relevant in 2024 – that takes a level of constant preservation and education.”

Moreover, the creatives had the opportunity to learn from, network and inspire one another. As photographer Lyra Aoko aptly put it. “It was the perfect opportunity to live my best life, validate my art, and mingle with some of the best craftsmen and women.”

Moët & Chandon was founded in 1743 by Claude Moët and elevated to international renown by his descendant, Jean-Rémy Moët. Moët & Chandon brands include Moët & Chandon Impérial, Moët & Chandon Rosé Impérial, Moët & Chandon Grand Vintage, Moët & Chandon Ice Impérial, Chandon, and Dom Pérignon.