M-PESA Foundation, in partnership with Zuri Health, hosted a medical camp at Moi Voi Stadium in Taita Taveta County.

The medical camp is part of a series of cancer themed medical camps by the M-PESA Foundation geared towards providing cancer related healthcare support. The foundation has committed Ksh. 36 million to hold four specialised cancer themed medical camps across Kenya as the world marks Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The focus is on screening and providing healthcare services related to breast, prostate, cervical, and colon cancer.

“Out of the 26 plus medical camps we’ve conducted across Kenya since May last year, over 3,500 patients have been screened for cancer, and 300 have been referred for treatment after suspected cases of either breast, cervical or prostate cancer. It is for this reason that we decided to conduct cancer-themed medical camps this October (considering it is also Breast Cancer Awareness month) to raise cancer awareness, support cancer patients financially and increase referrals to cancer facilities for those needing advanced care. We aim to promote early screening and detection so that patients can get the treatment they need, with a focus on supporting underserved communities to access these services,” said Patricia Ithau, Trustee, M-PESA Foundation.

The camp offered nutritional and psychosocial support for individuals diagnosed with or at risk of cancer, while telemedicine is also leveraged to enable patients to consult with oncologists. The foundation has also committed to providing free one year medical cover for up to 20 patients diagnosed with cancer at each of the camps.

The Taita Taveta camp was the second cancer themed medical camp this month. The first was held in Nairobi last weekend. The Foundation will also be going to Homa Bay and Muranga counties empowering communities with quality healthcare through cancer-themed medical camps in the next two weeks.

The medical camps will also include other general health needs including eye care consultations, fistula screening, general doctor consultations, diabetes screening, and hypertension monitoring. They also include elderly and child health consultations in partnership with Zuri Heath, Lion’s Sightfirst Eye Hospital, and the respective county governments.

At the camp, 45 patients were screened for breast, cervical and colon cancer, while over 3,000 patients received general doctor consultations.