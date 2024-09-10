Shares

Mama Money has announced the return of the Mama Money GhanaFest, taking place on Saturday, 14 September 2024 in Pretoria, South Africa. The event, now in its 10th edition, will be headlined by King Paluta and Ofori Amponsah from Ghana.

Entry to the festival is free of charge for attendees and will offer a full day of entertainment, cultural experiences, and cash prizes. The main focus of the festival will be celebrating the rich heritage of Ghanaians and all diaspora communities in South Africa including Nigerians, Zimbabweans, Malawians, Ugandans, Tanzanians, Bangladeshi, Indian, Pakistani, and more.

This year’s GhanaFest is set to be a cultural extravaganza, featuring live performances, vibrant displays of traditional clothing and textiles, and delicious West African cuisine. The event will attract over 6,000 attendees from a variety of nationalities, all coming together to celebrate the diversity and unity of Africa’s rich cultural heritage in South Africa.

Attendees can sign up for the Mama Money Card at the venue, providing a quick and easy way to access banking services. The entry requirement is only a valid passport.

Speaking ahead of the festival, Mathieu Coquillon, Co-founder of Mama Money said, “We’re proud to be able to give back to the communities we serve and to host a free festival that celebrates diverse cultures and the positive impact that these communities have in South Africa. We believe in creating opportunities for people to connect with their loved ones in South Africa and back home, and this festival is the perfect example of how culture, music, and community can bring people together. We are excited to be a part of this special celebration.”