Kenyan singer King Kanja has teamed up with Bien, Okello Max, and American R&B star Bobby V to release Leo, an Amapiano-pop single. The song is produced by SoFresh, King Kanja, and music engineer Trevor Magak.

The collaboration boasts a fusion of styles and multiple languages, creating a fresh, captivating banger with infectious beats and undeniable energy. The track brings together three of Kenya’s biggest artists, blending the essence of Kenyan rhythms with Bobby V’s R&B signature sound.

Speaking about how the collaboration came about, King Kanja said, “Being surrounded by brilliant musical minds is incredibly inspiring for me and I can always feel when something amazing is being created. It was a blessing for all of us to contribute our creativity and witness it evolve into this masterpiece. I was already familiar with Bobby V’s and Bien’s music, but the biggest revelation was Okello Max! After seeing his incredible performance at the WeLoveRnB Nairobi concert I knew I had to work with him and his delivery on this song made me realize he is a true creative genius.”

“We’ve dedicated months of hard work in New York to my seventh studio project, which will be titled Sovereign. I am eager for the world to experience my most outstanding album to date – one that is poised to make history by transcending all boundaries and influencing the global music scene. This project will explore a diverse range of music genres, including Afrobeats, Amapiano, House, Hip-hop, R&B, and Reggae,” Kanja added.