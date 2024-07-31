Shares

King Kanja has released a brand new music video for ‘Mara Moja’, a new record produced by Kissbeatz from Congo. The newly-released song released under his label, Happy Jack Records, is off Kanja’s next studio project that he has been working on.

The music video for ‘Mara Moja’ was directed by Mitch Ritter, who has also worked with French Montana, Lil Tjay and Ice Spice. The visuals start off with a Kanja having a conversation with a companion in a park that ends up into a euphoric day as they wander through New York City in their own bubble. Mitch’s directorial expertise, combined with King Kanja’s creative vision, has resulted in a masterpiece that complements the energetic nature of the song.

‘Mara Moja’ video release follows King Kanja’s performance at the WeLoveRnB Nairobi concert in May 2024 alongside and Bobby Valentino. He reminisces, “It was honestly a full circle moment for me and Bobby V. We first met in Kenya in 2018 when he had a show at KICC with Keri Hilson. From then on we clicked and became the best of friends continuing to tour the world together,” adding, “It’s always great to perform together.”

Born in London to a Kenyan family and raised in the Silver Spring, Maryland area, King Kanja broke out into the music industry after a record-breaking performance on the B.E.T’s, ‘106 and Park’. In 2017, he was nominated at the Afrimma Awards in Dallas, Texas for the ‘Crossing Boundaries with Music’ award alongside international acts, Wale, Wizkid, and French Montana.

Speaking on his new song video, Kanja said, “This song has given me another opportunity to showcase my growth as an artist. It blends Afrobeats and Amapiano while keeping at Swahili lyricism that portrays my pride in being a Kenyan representing my country in the US.”