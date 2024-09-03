Shares

Ruth Girmay from Ethiopia has been awarded the Most Commendable Award at the Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024 for the second consecutive year. Her innovative and environmentally conscious design, the Overfishing Bag, captivated the judges, marking her as a standout talent in Africa’s fashion industry.

Ruth’s Overfishing Bag, inspired by the Nile Perch, is a creative response to the critical issue of overfishing. The bag’s design features elements like the caudal fin and spiny dorsal fin of the Nile Perch, serving as powerful symbols of marine conservation. This project exemplifies aesthetic excellence and aligns perfectly with the competition’s theme of innovation, sustainability, design prowess, and commercial viability.

The theme of this year’s Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase 2024 is How can fashion drive environmental sustainability while preserving design prowess? Ruth’s Overfishing Bag is a profound response, highlighting the urgent need for environmental conservation through the lens of fashion.

Ruth Girmay first made headlines at the Africa Talent Leather Design Showcase in 2023, where she won the Most Commendable Design Award for her design that showcased similar innovative and thoughtful approaches to fashion. Her continued success in 2024 with the Overfishing Bag solidifies her reputation as a leading voice in sustainable fashion.

Ruth’s work is characterized by a deep respect for nature and a desire to use fashion as a platform for raising awareness about important environmental issues. Her designs are narratives that connect with consumers on a deeper level, urging them to consider the broader implications of their fashion choices.

As the winner of the Most Commendable Designer Award, she will represent Africa at an international event in the UK. This showcase, which was recently rescheduled, necessitated the early announcement of Ruth’s win to ensure her participation. The event will provide Ruth with a global platform to share her innovative design and highlight the importance of sustainability in fashion.