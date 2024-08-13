Shares

Showmax has unveiled its next original reality series in Kenya, Nai-Rich, set to premiere on the platform soon. Nai-Rich will showcase the lives and lifestyles of five influential figures in Nairobi.

The five public figures set to star in the new show are Faith Makau alias Amber Ray and her partner Kennedy Rapudo, beauty businesswoman Phoina Wambui, businesswoman Risper Faith, and musician and businessman Karuga Kimani, aka KRG The Don.

The five share their lives behind the glitz and glam of social media, giving viewers a glimpse behind the curtains of their drama-filled lives as they navigate friendship, love, family, and business in the Kenyan entertainment industry.

The 13-part reality series is produced by Samuel Maina, popularly known as Sammy Dee of True-D Pictures.

“The idea for Nai-Rich was born from a desire to showcase the vibrant and dynamic lifestyle of Nairobi’s young elites, blending luxury, ambition and the challenges they face. It aims to highlight the unique culture and diverse personalities that make Nairobi such a fascinating place. The cast became stars through social media, and some of them had to turn lemons into lemonade as they became stars in unconventional ways,” said Sammy Dee, commenting on the new series.

Phoina Wambui, popularly known as just Phoina, is a celebrity hair and make-up artist, a beauty entrepreneur and founder of Nairobi’s premium make-up and beauty parlour Phoina Beauty.

Faith Makau, popularly known as Amber Ray, is a brand influencer and entrepreneur. Although not officially married, the mother of four, two biological and two step-children, is in a relationship with flamboyant city businessman Ken Rapudo.

Karuga Kimani, popularly known as KRG the Don, is a businessman, farmer, industry loan shark, producer, and entertainer, who claims to be one of the richest artists in Kenya. The father of four is a music industry fixer and the go-to guy for luxurious cars and the life of the party.

Entrepreneur and influencer Risper Faith rose to fame after appearing in Kenya’s premier reality series Nairobi Diaries, where she portrayed herself as a strong and no-nonsense woman. She owns a skincare brand that specifically caters to African skin and has collaborated with her friend Phoina in several business ventures.

Nairobi businessman Ken Rapudo is known for his vast wealth and his current relationship with Amber Ray, which has been the talk of the town for a while now. Together with Amber, the two are in a blended family raising four children, two from his previous relationship, one from Amber’s previous relationship, and their lastborn together.