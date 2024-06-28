Shares

The advent 5G technology marks a significant leap in the realm of telecommunications, promising faster speeds, lower latency, and unprecedented connectivity.

It’s the next generation of mobile data — 5G. And it’s coming your way, launching carriers and data plans across the world into the future. The name 5G speaks to it being the fifth generation of mobile data and as you can probably guess, this generation brings huge leaps forward in technology. It’s 3x faster than 4G, but the biggest difference you’ll feel is in its decreased latency, which is how quickly signals are sent to and from devices — and that means way less lag.1

As one of the leaders in the smartphone industry, Samsung is at the forefront of integrating and leveraging 5G capabilities, setting the stage for a future where mobile connectivity is more powerful and versatile than ever before. As the company puts it, 5G is the fastest data out there right now, connecting Samsung devices at HyperFast speeds to let you stream, game, and download with power like you’ve never seen before. And it’s not just for your phone — as 5G rolls out globally, it’ll start connecting your whole life.2

What is the future?

Enhanced Speed and Performance

5G technology offers dramatically increased data speeds compared to its predecessors. While 4G LTE provides download speeds of up to 100 Mbps, 5G is expected to deliver speeds exceeding 10 Gbps. Samsung’s latest smartphones, such as the Galaxy S23 series and the Galaxy Z Fold3, are designed to harness this potential. These devices come equipped with advanced 5G modems, allowing users to stream high-definition videos, play online games, and download large files almost instantaneously.3

Low Latency for Real-Time Applications

One of the standout features of 5G is its low latency, which is crucial for real-time applications. Latency in 5G networks can be as low as 1 millisecond, compared to around 30 milliseconds in 4G. This reduction in delay is transformative for activities such as online gaming, augmented reality (AR), and virtual reality (VR).4

Samsung’s commitment to these technologies is evident in their AR glasses and VR headsets, which are optimized for the low-latency, high-speed environment that 5G provides. This ensures a seamless and immersive experience for users, whether they are gaming, conducting virtual meetings, or exploring virtual worlds.5

Increased Connectivity and IoT Integration

The Internet of Things (IoT) is set to expand exponentially with the advent of 5G. The enhanced capacity of 5G networks supports a massive number of connected devices, facilitating smarter homes, cities, and industries.

Samsung’s SmartThings ecosystem exemplifies this integration, allowing users to control a myriad of devices – from refrigerators to security cameras – through their 5G-enabled smartphones. The result is a more connected and efficient lifestyle, with the ability to monitor and manage home environments remotely and in real time.6

“Historically, consumers relied on dedicated hubs to connect each of their devices,” said Mark Benson, Head of Product and Engineering at Samsung SmartThings. “By integrating SmartThings Hub technology into select Samsung products, we are eliminating a barrier to entry and streamlining the entire process to enable consumers to create the connected home of their dreams.”7

Transformative Industry Applications

Beyond consumer applications, 5G is poised to revolutionize various industries, including healthcare, automotive, and manufacturing. Samsung’s investment in 5G technology extends to these sectors, offering solutions like remote medical consultations, autonomous vehicle communication systems, and smart factory automation. For instance, the low latency and high reliability of 5G enable remote surgeries and telemedicine, allowing doctors to perform procedures or consult with patients from afar using Samsung’s high-resolution displays and devices.8

There is no doubt that 5G is already here and that users have already started experiencing the advantages. It is the future that is already unfolding before our very own eyes.