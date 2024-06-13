Shares

NCBA Visa cardholders stand to win a chance for an exclusive experience at this year’s Olympic Games courtesy of Visa.

The spend and win campaign will see the lucky winners and their plus ones to Paris for The Olympic Games, courtesy of Visa.

Through the campaign, current and potential customers stand a chance to win the grand prize of a fully paid trip valued at over Kes. 400,000 for each winner and their companion to watch the Olympics Games. Additionally, customers shopping with their NCBA Visa cards also stand to win NCBA Visa branded merchandise.

Tirus Mwithiga, Group Director, Retail Banking noted, “Over time, we have partnered with Visa, a world leader in payments technology solutions, to innovate unique solutions for our customers. We are pleased to yet again collaborate with them to provide bespoke experiences to our NCBA Visa card holders.”

“The Bank is committed to providing products, solutions and added value to our customers that speak to their passion points and inspire greatness in them every day. This partnership with Visa is most welcomed as it ties our customers’ lifestyle spending and the love for our sporting champions, who will represent us on the global stage with just a swipe of their Visa cards,” he reiterated.

“As the the Worldwide Payment Technology Partner of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, we are thrilled to provide Kenyan NCBA Visa cardholders a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to experience The Olympics Games. This collaboration with NCBA underscores our commitment to creating unique experiences for customers, while showcasing our shared values of inclusivity, innovation, and the spirit of sportsmanship.”, Said Eva-Ngigi Sarwari, Country Manager, Visa Kenya

To stand a chance to win:

Customers with NCBA Visa cards have to use their cards to make a payment of at least KES. 3,000 or equivalent in foreign currency at the Point of Sale or online, both locally and internationally.

Each transaction of at least KES. 3,000 or equivalent will earn the participating cardholder one entry to the draw.

conducted during that week. Entries earned from supplementary cards will be deemed to have been earned by the principal cardholder.

The promotion is not available to NCBA Staff and their immediate families, business debit and credit cardholders, or prepaid cardholders.

The package for the 3 winners will include.