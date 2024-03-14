Shares

Safaricom flagged off the Nairobi regional finals of the Chapa Dimba football tournament at Jacaranda Grounds with a series of community outreach initiatives aimed at transforming the lives of the locals in the region.

These initiatives will culminate in the football extravaganza set for this coming weekend, on Saturday, 16th, and Sunday, 17th March 2024, at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi County.

The community engagement initiatives include free Digital and Financial Literacy training, a collaborative effort between Safaricom and Britam Insurance Company which will take place tomorrow, Thursday 134th March at Dandora Social Hall.

This training is designed for Boda Boda riders, vendors, small business operators, shopkeepers, and others who are Safaricom customers in the region to impart knowledge that fosters a culture of saving and enhances preparedness for credit and investment opportunities.

Additionally, there will be players and coaches’ clinic which will feature valuable lessons in skill development, social values, teamwork, and leadership. Coaches will gain insights into effective training methods, tactical approaches, and ways to motivate and communicate with players.

The clinic will also involve training on the use of Safaricom’s newly introduced GPS Sports Vests, which are AI-powered to improve players’ performance and open up scouting opportunities. They are used to capture data about players, including total distance, speed, power plays, power scores, among others. This allows players to understand their strengths and weaknesses, identify areas for improvement, and more.

Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom PLC, “Empowering our community through knowledge is a cornerstone of progress. Hence, as we head to the regional finals in Nairobi, we have organized free Digital and Financial Literacy training for our customers geared towards providing tips that can inculcate a saving culture. These individuals are the heartbeat of our communities, the engines that drive commerce, and the backbone of our nation’s prosperity. Their tireless efforts, resilience, and entrepreneurial spirit not only sustain local economies but also fuel the growth and development of our entire country.”

The community engagement initiatives will then build up to the Safaricom Chapa Dimba regional final matches, to be played at Dandora Stadium in Nairobi, with eight teams (four boys’ and four girls’ teams) lining up for the competition. They include Masericordiae Queens (Makadara), Page Vision Ladies (Mathare Valley), Dagoretti Mixed girls and Beijing Raiders (Mathare Valley) for the girls category. The boys will feature; Young Kings (Dandora), Lucky Summer Sports Club (Lucky Summer), Macmillan FC (Landimawe) and Dagoretti Lions (Dagrotti).