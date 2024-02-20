Shares

A new health and facility dubbed Sports @ Tatu, has been opened in Tatu City to promote wellness, fitness, and community engagement. The new facility was opened in a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Kenyan World Champion and Olympian Lornah Kiplagat.

The facility was created in association with Unity Homes, a developer of inclusive residential communities in Kenya and Nigeria. Sports @ Tatu is poised to benefit Tatu City’s 4,000 residents, over 10,000-day visitors, 80 businesses, and over 5,000 pupils and students.

Sports @ Tatu features an astroturf football pitch perfect for 5 a side matches and a standard sized basketball court ideal for games and pickup matches.

Linda Nyaseda, Head of City Management and DCC at Tatu City, stated, “The introduction of Sports @ Tatu is a significant leap forward in our mission to cultivate a vibrant and healthy community. Whether you reside in Tatu City or our neighbouring community, we invite everyone to experience the transformative power of physical activity.”

Kenyan World Champion and Olympian Lornah Kiplagat, renowned for her exceptional achievements in long-distance running and philanthropic initiatives, is Tatu City’s Health and Wellness Ambassador. Kiplagat has been pivotal in shaping the design and development of running trails and fitness activities at Tatu City.

“Sports @ Tatu represents more than just a facility. It embodies a shared commitment to harnessing the power of sports and recreation to nurture a sense of camaraderie and vitality within our community. I am thrilled to see this vision come to life and look forward to witnessing its positive impact on the lives of residents and visitors alike,” said Lornah Kiplagat, Tatu City’s Health and Wellness Ambassador.

Sports @ Tatu comprises of over 100 km of pedestrian walkways, cycle paths and nature trails, offering ample opportunities for outdoor activities. The Green Link, a network of pedestrian and cycling trails within Tatu Central further enhances connectivity between green areas and sports parks.