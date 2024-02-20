Shares

Safaricom has announced that it is the official technology partner for the Magical Kenya Open (MKO). The telecommunication company will sponsor the event to the tune of Ksh. 6.2 million.

As the official technology partner, Safaricom will provide internet connectivity through the provision of a Cell on Wheels (COW) on ground to support the global streaming of the event. The company will also provide scoring devices and airtime for communication support.

“We are delighted once more to be the technology partner for this year’s Magical Kenya Open. Our continued partnership with MKO has enabled us to support the game for the last nine years. As a purpose led organization, we remain committed to supporting sports because it is transforming the lives of millions of Kenyans,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

The golf tournament which is scheduled for February 22-25, 2024 is committed to promoting national development through sports tourism, fostering talent and enterprise. This year the competition will feature The Golf for Disabled (G4D) which is currently underway at Muthaiga Golf Club, where the golf tournament is being held.

“Once again Safaricom has come onboard to support us in putting on a world-class tournament. Safaricom has enabled us to ensure this event is viewed on the global stage by providing reliable internet connectivity, thereby boosting the live streaming of the event to international and local fans. This is made possible by Safaricom’s support, so we urge everyone to tune in wherever you are,” said Patrick Obath, Tournament Director, Magical Kenya Open.

Besides the Kenya Open, Safaricom also sponsored the Magical Kenya Ladies golf tournaments held earlier this month in Vipingo Ridge where Shannon Tan became the first player from Singapore to win a Ladies European Tour at the tourney.