OPPO has announced that it will launch its new flagship, the Oppo Reno11 series, in the market market on 25th January 2024. The company has also announced that it will launch a new version of operating system i.e. ColorOS 14.

The Oppo Reno11 series will be available in two variants i.e. The Oppo Reno11 and the Oppo Reno11 Pro, both of which are both 5G devices.

The Oppo Reno11 series will of course run on ColorOS 14 + Android 14 and it is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 7050 processor + ARM Mali-G68 MC4 (Oppo Reno11) and MediaTek Dimensity 8200 + Arm Mali G610 MC6 950MHz for the Oppo Reno11 Pro.

It comes with a triple camera setup i.e. 50MP + 8MP (wide) + 32MP (telephoto) and a 32MP selfie camera. The shooting modes for the cameras are: Rear: Photo, Video, Pro, Portrait, Night, Hi-Res, Pano, Slo-Mo, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, Sticker, Text Scanner, and Google Lens and Selfie: Photo, Video, Portrait, Pano, Night, Time-lapse, Dual-View Video, and Sticker.

The ColorOs 14 comes with great new features that make the user experience on the phone better. This includes the AI-powered Smart Touch enabling users to select content like text, images, and videos from the system and third-party apps and collect them on the File Dock, or even consolidate them into a single note by simple select and drag gestures.

ColorOs 14 also comes with Smart Image Matting that enables users to crop multiple subjects like persons and animals out from a single image or paused video. Users can edit the cutouts in the File Pocket, File Dock, and split screen mode, as well as share with friends or use the cutouts to personalize a wallpaper or poster.

Through the use of Trinity Engine in ColorOS 14, a user can efficiently manage computing resources, memory, and storage through three key features that include ROM Vitalization, RAM Vitalization, and CPU Vitalization. ROM Vitalization can save up to 45GB of storage space on the Reno11 Pro. RAM Vitalization can accelerate performance efficiency and keep up to 27 apps running in the background for 72 hours on the Reno11.

“After years of R&D upgrades and positive feedback from millions of users, ColorOS has reached a certain level of maturity today and is serving more than 600 million monthly active users worldwide. New development in the latest ColorOS 14 such as smart imaging Aquamorphic Design, AI-powered smart features, privacy and security, we believe users will get a new and efficient operating system” said Fredrique Achieng, PR Manager OPPO Kenya.

OPPO Kenya has not shared the pricing details of the Oppo Reno11 so we will have to wait for the price announcement during the launch.

OPPO Reno11 series specifications