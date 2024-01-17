Shares

CSI Energy Group has announced that it has appointed Natacha Emilien to the position of Deputy Group CEO of the company.

Before her promotion, she previously held the position of Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer. Mauritian, and based in Mauritius, Natacha Emilien leverages her experience and skills to positively impact the energy sector in Africa by using the strategic positioning of the country to meet the specific and diverse needs of the African continent.

CSI Energy Group played a pivotal role in the civil, mechanical, and piping works at Olkaria, a flagship project that substantially contributes to Kenya’s power generation. Looking ahead to 2024, CSI Energy Group is plans on further developing Kenya’s geothermal and solar potential through key projects.

In her new role, Natacha Emilien will spearhead these initiatives, leveraging her extensive experience to enhance the company’s operations in Kenya. Her leadership will be crucial in contributing to increase Kenya’s reliance on geothermal energy to almost three-fifths by 2030.

Trained as an engineer, Natacha has experience in petroleum and gas engineering projects and industrial risk management since 2005. Her expertise also extends to other areas, including financial services and strategic and innovation consulting. In 2023, Natacha returned to her engineering roots by joining CSI Energy Group.

CSI Energy Group is a network of Africa focused companies providing solutions in the energy sector on the continent. They do so through 3 strategic business units; contracting (high engineering, procurement, construction), development and financing of energy transition and renewable energy projects, and investment. They have experience in 12 African countries and have 200 completed projects in renewable energy, electricity and infrastructure, oil and gas, and mining.