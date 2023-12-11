Shares

Google has released its Year in Search 2023 lists for Kenya, offering a glimpse into the interests that captured Kenyans throughout the year.

Google Year in Search is an annual analysis that reveals the top trending lists and also spotlights what the world searches to see, learn and do.

The top trending local personalities list is topped by Millicent Omanga, a Kenyan businesswoman and politician who trended after an intimate video of a woman circulated on social media with some users alleging that the person in the undated video was her.

Second in the list is Pastor Ezekiel, a Kenyan televangelist and founder of the New Life Prayer Centre and Church who was arrested and his church closed by the government after being linked to the Shakahola Cult massacre. He was later freed by a Shanzu court after the prosecution said investigations against him had been completed and

recommended closure of the case file.

Faith Kipyegon, the three-time world record holder in middle- distance running, also made the list of the top trending searches by Kenyans at number six after she won the World Athletics Championships 1500m and 5000m titles, completing a remarkable distance double and becoming the first woman ever to complete a 1,500-5,000 meters double at the World Championships.

The top trending global personalities in 2023 is a mix of sports stars, political figures, and entertainment personalities. Mudryk, the Ukrainian footballer, topped the list after his transfer saga that saw Arsenal and Chelsea compete for his signature during the summer transfer season. Chelsea finally confirmed signing him after hijacking Arsenal’s proposed move for the winger in an £87 million transfer.

Second in the list is Declan Rice, an English footballer who joined Arsenal from WestHam in a British record transfer fee of £105 million.

Also in the list is Museveni, the Ugandan president, who signed anti-LGBTQ+ law with death penalty for same-sex acts, a move that immediately drew condemnation from many Ugandans as well as widespread international outrage.

The sports list was dominated by the Rugby World Cup, which took place between September and October in France. This was followed by Al Nassr, a Saudi Arabian football club which had an exceptional year, achieving notable successes and acquiring renowned players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Aymeric Laporte, and Sadio Mané. The English Premier League continued its dominance in the sports category with games such as Arsenal vs Man United, Chelsea vs Arsenal, Chelsea vs Man City, and Arsenal vs Man city, dominating the searches by Kenyans.

Google Searches related to higher education financing, teacher performance appraisal systems, and national examinations dominated the trending education list. The HEF portal (Higher Education Financing Portal), TPAD 2 (Teacher Performance Appraisal and Development System 2), and NEMIS (National Education Management Information System), all of which provide access to educational resources and opportunities, were among the most searched terms related to education.

The death of former Cabinet Secretary for Education, Magoha was the most searched loss on Google by Kenyans, followed by South African rapper Costa Titch, who died in March. The death of Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, who was found dead under his home in Southern Turkey following the 7.8-magnitude earthquake that rocked Turkey and Syria in February also sent Kenyans online.

Below are the full lists of Top 10 Trending Searches by Kenyans in 2023:

Trending Local Personalities

1. Millicent Omanga

2. Pastor Ezekiel

3. DJ Fatxo

4. Georgina Njenga

5. Pastor Mackenzie

6. Faith Kipyegon

7. Matiangi

8. Chebukati

9. Martha Koome

10. Mathe Wa Ngara

Trending Global Personalities

1. Mudryk

2. Declan Rice

3. Caicedo

4. Mason Mount

5. Hakimi

6. Museveni

7. Onana

8. Joao Felix

9. Steve Harvey

10. Trossard

Trending Loss

1. Magoha

2. Costa Titch

3. Christian Atsu

4. Edwin Chiloba

5. Matthew Perry

6. AKA

7. Tina Turner

8. Ilagosa Wa Ilagosa

9. Bray Wyatt

10. Catherine Kasavuli

Trending Sports

1. Rugby World Cup

2. Al Nassr

3. EPL table 2023/24

4. Women World Cup

5. Ballon d'Or 2023

6. Champions League

7. Carabao Cup

8. Boston Marathon 2023

9. FA Cup Final

10. Bundesliga standings

Trending Movies & TV Shows

1. Oppenheimer

2. Kaleidoscope

3. Sultana

4. Barbie Movie

5. Extraction 2

6. Becky

7. Fast X

8. Sex Life

9. Top Boy

10. Fatal Seduction

Trending Education

1. HEF portal

2. TPAD2

3. NEMIS

4. CBA KNEC portal

5. KCSE results 2022

6. Form one selection 2023

7. KUCCPS portal

8. School calendar 2023

9. Open University of Kenya

10. KCPE registration