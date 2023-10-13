Shares

KCB RFC Head Coach Curtis Olago has expressed confidence ahead of the Floodlit Rugby Tournament set to kick off on October 14, 2023, at the Impala Club.

The bankers, who are the defending champions, will be out to defend their title as they take on Kenya Harlequin on Saturday evening in the opening round.

The team has been bolstered with the additions of props Wilhite Mususi and Nick Okullo who joined the Thika-road side from Kenya Harlequin and Blak Blad respectively.

“I am thrilled with the boys’ training so far as we gear up for the Floodlit tournament this weekend. We have been working so hard ahead of this competition and I am convinced we have what it takes to emerge victorious at the end. Our objective for the new season is to win absolutely every trophy at our disposal. We need to defend our crown to build up momentum for the new Kenya Cup season,” quipped KCB Head Coach Curtis Olago.

KCB has won the Floodlit title a record nine times, the recent one being last season’s triumph at the same venue when they defeated Nondescripts 20-3 in an enthralling rugby encounter.

The Olago-led charges will face stiff competition from last year’s runners-up Nondies, Menengai Oilers, Quins, Mwamba, Homeboyz, Nakuru, Mean Machine and hosts Impala in the three-week tournament which will be marking its 40th anniversary since inception.

Coach Olago has also named Griffin Musila as the new captain in preparation for the new Kenya Cup season set to commence next month. Musila, who has represented the Kenya 15s side is taking the mantle from long-serving captain, Curtis Lillako who recently announced his retirement from the game.