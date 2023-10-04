Shares

LG has announced plans to roll out energy efficient kitchen, laundry and living solutions appliances that respond to the growing need to reduce power consumption, running costs and environmental impact.

The new appliances which include washers, dryers, dishwashers, ovens, refrigerators et cetera are designed for a more sustainable life and offer A-grade and above energy efficiency and were recently showcased in the ‘Net-Zero House’ at IFA 2023.

Of the products, LG’s new front-loader washer and dryer pair get laundry clean and dry without running up the power bill; the washer boasts an A-40 per cent energy rating and the dryer an A+++-20 per cent rating. The advanced washer promotes wardrobe and environmental sustainability with LG’s AI Wash, which intelligently selects the optimal wash cycle to provide 10 per cent more fabric protection and help extend the lifespan of clothing. Besides, it comes with a specialized cycle that prevents up to 60 per cent of microplastic emissions from laundry cycles from entering the water supply.

The dryer’s AI Dry feature is able to detect laundry weight, fabric types, and moisture content, setting optimized drying time and temperature for different kinds of clothing. Backed by LG’s Dual Inverter Compressor, the TurboDry function is an efficient option for getting the laundry dry faster. Additionally, the new dryer uses R290 refrigerant, known for its low Global warming potential (GWP). For a convenient user experience, both the washer and dryer are equipped with an upgraded LCD touch control.

In the Kitchen, the new LG bottom freezer refrigerator has an A-20 per cent energy rating. The fridge is powered by the company’s Smart Inverter Compressor™, which provides impressive energy efficiency by adjusting speed to actual conditions, and comes with a 10-year warranty. Ultra-reliable, the compressor also generates less noise than any other compressor in its class meaning a quieter fridge and a more peaceful kitchen. To extend food freshness, LG’s LINEARCooling™ keeps temperature fluctuations within ± 0.5 degrees Celsius while Door Cooling+™ delivers fast and even cooling to every corner of the fridge.

The A++ energy efficiency of LG’s new 24-inch (60-centimetre) built-in InstaView™ oven owes much to its enhanced insulators, optimized heating control and four-layered glass door; a combination that conserves energy and minimizes heat loss. LG’s InstaView technology also helps to preserve heat inside the oven, allowing users to check on their meal’s progress without having to open the door.

Incorporating the company’s power-saving Inverter Direct Drive Motor™, the LG QuadWash™ dishwasher provides A-10 per cent grade energy efficiency and sparkling clean dishes. Wi-Fi-enabled, the sophisticated appliance can connect to the LG ThinQ™ app, allowing users to conveniently control and monitor operation, download new cycles, and resolve minor issues with Smart Diagnosis.

LG Electronics EA Managing Director Dongwon Lee said, “The company seeks to leverage its industry-leading core technologies to create products that make people’s lives better and have less impact on the planet. Highly energy efficient, LG’s home appliances support households to save energy, shrink their utility costs and lower their carbon footprint.”