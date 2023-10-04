Shares

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has today unveiled the online auction. The auction, which was previously a physical process, is part of KRA’s technological strategies aimed at streamlining tax administration procedures to enhance service delivery and improve revenue collection.

The unveiling follows a successful piloting of the online auction, through which KRA collected Ksh. 37.5 million. The process will boost government efforts to decongest ports and ensure cargo is cleared in a timely and efficient manner.

Speaking during the Taxpayers’ Month Launch at Customs House, Mombasa, KRA Commissioner General Mr Humphrey Wattanga said the online auction will give taxpayers the opportunity to appreciate transparency of the bidding process. He noted that the negotiation process will be faster and accessible to registered taxpayers countrywide and globally.

He said that KRA is constantly determined to enhance voluntary compliance among taxpayers and urged taxpayers to embrace the programme before it closes in 30th June, 2024.“All taxpayers are welcome to apply for waiver; for those who did not file their returns and accrued penalties for non-filing, they automatically qualify, and should go ahead and file their returns.” KRA is anticipated to collect approximately Ksh. 50 billion from the tax amnesty programme.

The auction is available at customsauction.kra.go.ke.