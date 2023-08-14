Shares

After a month football action in the Western Region, the various teams which made it to the County finals went head to head to determine who was to advance to the regional finals.

In Kakamega County, The Menace and Lugari Progressive emerged as the winners of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba finals in the boys’ and girls’ categories respectively. The finals were held on Sunday at Kakamega High School Grounds.

In the girls’ final, Lugari Progressive scored four goals in the first half to seal their victory over Kakamega Starlets.

In the boys’ final, Lugusi Boys took a 2-0 lead in the first half against The Menace. However, The Menace fought back in the second half and scored two goals to level the match and force a penalty shootout. The Menace prevailed with a 5-4 score, thanks to their goalkeeper who saved one of Lugusi Boys’ shots.

In Busia County, John Osogo Secondary School and Chakol Queens emerged victorious in the Safaricom Chapa Dimba finals. The finals were held at Otimong Primary Grounds in Nambale Constituency on Sunday.

In the Boys match, John Osogo defeated Teens of Hope FC 1-0 thanks to a goal from Evans Siande in the 31st minute.

Chakol Queens dominated Kingandole Queens 4-1, with goals from Maximilla Apio, Sharon Akumu, Abigael Ilukor and Lilian Achom. Kingandole’s only goal came from Phozy Achieng in the 2nd minute.

Meanwhile in Bungoma County, Brenda Girls from Webuye and Compel Sportiff FC were named as the winners of the Safaricom Chapa Dimba finals. The finals were held on Friday at the Pan Paper Grounds.

In the girl’s match, Brenda Girls thrashed Kim Girls from Mt. Elgon 6-0. This was the second year that the Brenda Girl’s team was participating in Chapa Dimba. In the last edition they were knocked out at the sub-county level.

In the Boy’s match, Compel Sportiff defeated Sirare Youth 2-0 in a thrilling match to book their space at the finals.

Finally, Ebwali Boys and Madira Soccer Assassins from Vihiga County have emerged as the winners in the finals. This is after they defeated their rivals, Bunyore Assassins and Maroon Queens, respectively, in the county-level finals held at Mumboha Stadium, Luanda, in Vihiga County.

The tournament had drawn a total of 441 teams from the Western region (Kakamega, Busia, Vihiga and Bungoma), an increase from the previous session which attracted 180 teams from the western region. Among these four counties, Kakamega has registered the highest number of teams with 162, followed by Bungoma (152), Busia (64), and Vihiga (63), respectively.

The Western Region finals will be held on August 26th and 27th at the Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega County.

Registrations for this tournament are still ongoing, so if you are in Coast, Central, North Eastern and Nairobi regions. Click here to register.