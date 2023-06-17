Shares

Guinness has announced that it has made available a gift pack that you can gift your father or father figures this Father’s Day. This year Father’s Day is this Sunday June 18.

Father’s Day is a day honouring fathers, or relevant father figure, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

The Guinness Father’s Day gift pack includes two bottles of Guinness, and an engraved Guinness Goblet saying, Happy Father’s Day. It is available at all Naivas and Quickmart outlets and online at Purpink. It is available for Ksh. 1,000.

You can head to Chandarana Adlife, Liquor House, or Naivas Waterfront on 17th and 18th June to purchase a Guinness gift pack and you can get your own personalized message engraved for free.