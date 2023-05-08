Shares

Michael Wesonga, a 20-year-old Eldoret National Polytechnic student is the latest of a winner of a years’ worth of shopping courtesy of Coca-Cola.

Michael, is the eighth winner in the ongoing ‘Recipe For Magic’ Coca-Cola promotion. The campaign has so far awarded Kevin Mituga, Millicent Mutegi, Samson Baji, David Musila, Jackson Bundi, Sarah Wangui and Zaccheus Ngereso.

The campaign, which runs for 12 weeks, offers consumers a chance to win over 50 million Kenya Shillings worth of prizes, including cash (mobile money), airtime, and shopping vouchers.

To participate, consumers need to buy a 1L, 1.25L or 2L bottle of Coca-Cola, Fanta, or Sprite and check under the green cap for a code. They will then need to send an SMS with the unique code found under the green cap to 40111 for a chance to win instant prizes and be entered into a draw for more prizes. The SMS to 40111 is free.

In addition to the grand prize of a year’s worth of food shopping other prizes include instant cash, airtime and shopping vouchers, enabling consumers to share meal moments with their loved ones. The promotion seeks to inspire Kenyans to continue enjoying meal moments together with a Coca-Cola.

Grand prize winners will be contacted through a dedicated customer care number to be advised on their winnings. To take part in the competition, consumers must be eighteen years and above and registered users of Safaricom, Airtel & Telkom.