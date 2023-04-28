Shares

Kijani Ridge, a premier residential neighborhood which is located in Tatu City, has launched a campaign dubbed “Chaguo ni Tatu” that seeks to reward new buyers with a car, a bonus plot or a cash discount.

Kijani Ridge prides itself on having developed infrastructure, including tarmacked roads, water from a 10 million liters storage tanks, a dedicated power substation not to mention the serene environment.

Prizes up for grabs in the campaign include a Toyota Harrier, Mazda CX5 or CX3 or Toyota Auris; a 1/8-acre plot at Oaklands, a sister development to Tatu City; or a cash discount. To qualify, buyers must visit the Chaguo ni Tatu site, agree to the Terms & Conditions, submit their details and qualify by making their payment according to the prize they want.

The Kijani Ridge’s fully-serviced 1/4- and 1/2-acre plots start at KES 28 million, with a flexible payment plan of up to 24 months.

Amenities include a 79-acre park at its center, a club house, a dam, tarmacked roads, jogging tracks, sports facilities among others. With schools in the neighborhood including the Crawford International and Nova Pioneer schools and Tatu Central, the business and entertainment district of Tatu City.

David Karimi, Head of Sales at Tatu City, had this to say, “The time to invest in Kijani Ridge is now. Power, 24/7 water and tarmacked roads are complete, following our KES 1 billion infrastructure investment. Every investment requires sacrifice, which is why ‘Chaguo ni Tatu’ rewards our clients for choosing Tatu City.”

The completion of the final phase of Kijani Ridge infrastructure, coupled with accelerated home construction, has increased the value of properties by 122% since November 2022.

For more details about the “Chaguo ni Tatu” campaign, prospective buyers can contact Tatu City at +254 708 555 555 or sales@tatucity.com.

Tatu City has partnered with various financial institutions such as NCBA Bank, National Bank, Equity Bank among others to provide accessible and flexible financing to home buyers. Also, Kenya Mortgage Refinance Company recently announced that it has made home ownership easier. In the Nairobi Metropolitan Area, which includes Tatu City, homeowners can access mortgage financing of up to KES 8 million at 9.5% interest rate.

Dozens of companies operate in Tatu City’s business-friendly location, including Kenya Wine Agencies Limited, Dormans, Copia, Cooper K-Brands, Grit Real Estate Income Group, Twiga Foods, CCI Global, Freight Forwarders Solutions, Friendship Group and Davis & Shirtliff. More than 3,000 homes and apartments are occupied or under construction at Unity Homes and Kijani Ridge.

Tatu City is a 5,000-acre city with homes, schools, businesses, a shopping district, a medical clinic, nature areas, and recreation for more than 250,000 residents and tens of thousands of day visitors. Located 30 minutes from Westlands, Tatu City represents a new way of living and thinking for all Kenyans in a live, work, and play environment free from traffic congestion and long-distance commuting.