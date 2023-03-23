Shares

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has been recognized as one of the best performing agencies within the Government Ministries, Departments, & Agencies (MDA’s) in disability mainstreaming in the country.

The Authority was acknowledged by National Council for Persons with Disabilities (NCPWD) after achieving a remarkable performance score of 96% in the FY 2021/22, marking a significant milestone in the Authority’s efforts towards the inclusion and well-being of persons with disabilities. The recognition is attributed to KRA’s efforts to be in the fore front in developing and implementing policies and guidelines on disability mainstreaming in the workplace.

This has significantly improved the working conditions for KRA employees with disabilities. KRA has also been leading in providing equal employment opportunities for persons with disabilities. Currently the Authority has 116 employees living with disability.

Additionally, the NCPWD assessment report highlights KRA as being outstanding in providing assistive devices and equipment, such as braille machines, hearing aids, and mobility aids, to employees with disabilities to facilitate their work. KRA’s efforts in conducting regular disability awareness training for employees to sensitize them on disability-related issues and promote a culture of inclusivity and diversity in the workplace was also recognized.

KRA’s acting Commissioner for Corporate Support Services Ms. Nancy Ng’etich, had this to say, “At KRA, we believe that every employee has the potential to contribute to the

organization’s success. We are committed to creating a work environment that promotes diversity, inclusivity, and equal opportunities for all. This recognition from the NCPWD is a testament to our efforts towards creating a workplace that is sensitive to the needs of persons with disabilities.”