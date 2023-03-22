Shares

Coca-Cola has launched the biggest national consumer promotion of the year, set to reward Kenyans with a year’s worth of food shopping. The promotion, which will run for 12 weeks, offers consumers a chance to win over 50 million Kenya Shillings worth of prizes, including cash (mobile money), airtime, and shopping vouchers.

To participate, consumers need to buy a 1L, 1.25L or 2L bottle of Coca-Cola, Fanta, or Sprite and check under the green cap for a code. They will then need to send an SMS free of charge with the unique code found under the green cap to 40111 for a chance to win instant prizes and be entered into a draw for more prizes.

In addition to the grand prize of a year’s worth of food shopping other prizes include instant cash, airtime and shopping vouchers, enabling consumers to share meal moments with their loved ones. The promotion seeks to inspire Kenyans to continue enjoying meal moments together with a Coca-Cola.

Monique Katana, Coca-Cola Kenya Frontline Marketing Manager, said, “Our National campaign is dubbed “Recipe For Magic” alluding to the magic that comes when you have a tasty meal, a memorable moment, and an ice-cold Coke. Coke is the not-so-secret ingredient to make meals magical. The promotion will be rewarding our loyal consumers with opportunities to share a meal together with their loved ones through shopping and grocery vouchers as we know that meals become magical when they’re enjoyed together with family and friends.”

Grand prize winners will be contacted through a dedicated customer care number to be advised on their winnings. To take part in the competition, consumers must be eighteen years and above and registered users of Safaricom, Airtel or Telkom.

The Coca-Cola Company has conducted unique brand experiences and consumer promotions to give Kenyans a chance to win magical prizes over the years. Last year, the brand took four lucky winners under the ‘Coca-Cola’s FIFA World Cup Buy and Win Promotion’ to the prestigious 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.