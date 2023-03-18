Shares

President William Ruto has appointed Caleb Kipkemei Kositany as the new Chairperson of Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) for 3 years effective March 17, 2023. Caleb Kositany is the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Soy Constituency.

The Gazette Notice appointing him read “In exercise of the powers conferred by section 5 (1) (a) of the Kenya Airports Authority Act, as read together with section 51 (1) of the Interpretation and General Provisions Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President and Commander-in-Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces, appoint— Caleb Kipkemei Kositany to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Airports Authority.”

The Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) is the owner and operator of nine civilian airports and airstrips in Kenya. It was established by an act of Parliament in 1992.