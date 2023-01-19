Shares

Tecno, the phone manufacturer has launched their latest devices in the Phantom series, that is the Tecno Phantom X2 and Phanton X2 Pro in the Kenyan market. The phones are retailing at Ksh. 69,999 for the Tecno Phantom X2 and Ksh. 82,999 for the Phantom X2 Pro.

The Phantom X2 series happens to be among the first devices to come with the 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 9000 5G SoC. The chipset promises to increase performance and power efficiency as well as significantly enhancing capacity for night photography.

Check out the specifications below.

Tecno Phantom X2 Display Size 6.8 inches, 111.6 cm2 (~93.3% screen-to-body ratio) 6.8 inches, 111.6 cm2 (~93.3% screen-to-body ratio) Display Type AMOLED, 120Hz AMOLED, 120Hz, 500 nits Dimensions 6.48 x 2.86 x 0.35 inches 6.48 x 2.86 x 0.35 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~387 ppi density) 1080 x 2400 pixels, 20:9 ratio (~387 ppi density) OS Android 12, HIOS 12 Android 12, HIOS 12 Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm) CPU Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) Octa-core (1×3.05 GHz Cortex-X2 & 3×2.85 GHz Cortex-A710 & 4×1.80 GHz Cortex-A510) GPU Mali-G710 MC10 Mali-G710 MC10 Memory 256GB 8GB RAM (No Card Slot) 256GB 12GB RAM (No Card Slot) Rear Cameras (Triple) 64 MP, f/1.7, (wide), PDAF, OIS13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/1.3″, 1.12µm, AF 2 MP 50 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.3″, 1.2µm, PDAF50 MP, f/1.5, 65mm (telephoto), 1/2.7″, 0.64µm, PDAF, 2.5x optical zoom, retractable lens Selfie Camera (Single) 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide) 32 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/2.8″, 0.8µm SIM Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by) Battery Li-Po 5160 mAh, non-removable45W wired, 54% in 20 min, 100% in 60 min Li-Po 5160 mAh, non-removable45W wired, 54% in 20 min, 100% in 60 min (advertised) Features Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Fingerprint (under display, optical), accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass Colours Stardust Gray, Moonlight Silver Stardust Gray, Mars Orange Price Ksh. 69,999 Ksh. 82,999

You can buy the Tecno Phantom X2 series from the official Tecno website and partners including Safaricom Shops and Jumia.