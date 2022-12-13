Shares

Coca-Cola Kenya hosted the quarter finals public viewing event of the of the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Saturday, 10th December 2022 at Arina Grounds in Kisumu.

The first match ended in favor of Morocco who scored 1-0 against Portugal. On the other end, France also won scoring two 2-1 against England. In attendance were Coca-Cola stakeholders, partners, and football fans who got the chance to watch the match live in front of the huge screens.

Consumers who predicted the correct score were able to win different prices, with two of them Kogola David and Donald Ochieng winning a 32 and 42-inch smart television respectively courtesy of the Coca-Cola company.

At a few regional Coca-Cola fan zones in Nairobi, Nyanza, Central, Coast, and Rift Valley, thousands of soccer fans from all around Kenya have been able to watch every heart-pounding pass and every game-winning goal of the World Cup. Through the Coca-Cola Fan Zones, football lovers from all around the nation are still able to watch the FIFA World Cup games together.

Coca-Cola is one of the world’s largest sports sponsors with partnerships ranging from top athletes to grassroots sports movements. The company is also the longest, continuous standing partner of one of the largest sports platforms in the world, the Olympic Games – proof of their commitment to using the power of their brands to encourage more people to become active through sports.