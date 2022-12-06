Shares

Safaricom has announced a revamp of its monthly plans that will see its PostPay and All-in-One plans consolidated under the Go Monthly proposition, with customers set to enjoy lower prices.

The revamp will see customers enjoy more value from their favourite Go Monthly plans after Safaricom reduced the pricing of its monthly plans, reversing a price increase that was implemented in July 2021 following the adjustment of Excise Duty on Airtime and Telephone Services from 15% to 20%.

The revised pricing will see the Go Monthly 1K plan go for KES 1,000, down from KES 1050; the 2K plan will go for KES 2,000 down from KES 2,100; the 3K plan will go for KES 3,000 down from KES 3,150; the 5K plan will go for KES 5,000 down from 5,200; while the 10K plan will go for KES 10,000, down from KES 10,430.

All Go Monthly customers will enjoy free 2GB YouTube every month, while customers on the 5k and 10k plans will enjoy unlimited data capped at 45GB and 100GB respectively, after which they will browse at 3Mbps speed. Go Monthly customers will be able to use their minutes to call across all local networks as well as China, India, USA, and Canada.

As part of the revamp, the plans will have a validity of 30 days, and only data will roll over upon renewal of PostPay or purchase of another monthly bundle.

From as low as KES 500 per month, customers who prefer minutes or internet only can also enjoy the minutes or data-only Go Monthly plans respectively. Safaricom is also planning to introduce a device bundling option that will enable Go Monthly customers to acquire 4G and 5G smartphones via a monthly repayment plan inclusive of data, voice, and SMS bundles.

Customers can join PostPay or access all available Go Monthly plans via MySafaricom App, Safaricom.com and USSD *544#.

Safaricom CEO, Peter Ndegwa, noted, “Our commitment to our customers is to offer greater value and deliver a great experience with our products and services. By consolidating our monthly plans, we seek to simplify our product offering while enabling our customers to enjoy a digital lifestyle in an affordable manner.”