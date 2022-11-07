Shares

Diamond Trust Bank (DTB) has this weekend opened a new branch at Likoni, Mombasa, as it continues to roll out its plan to reach more customers and support businesses in the vibrant Coastal region.

The branch is located at the Likoni Mall to serve the growing number of customers in Mombasa across the channel from the island to the South Coast. This is the 66th DTB branch in Kenya, while the 65th Branch was opened at Greenspan Mall in Nairobi last Tuesday.

DTB Board Chairman Linus Gitahi said: “Our presence in this region is a big part of our growth strategy which is why we have embarked on expanding our access. We are confident that the economy will improve, and that’s why we are making investments for the long-term.”

DTB Group Chief Executive Officer Nasim Devji said: “Using research and our experience, we are keen on setting up branches like these, where our customers can come in and talk to us as we explore ways of supporting each other. We are expanding into fast-growing regions as we recognize that a tier one bank must be as close to its customers as possible.”

The bank also hosted a customer engagement dinner to appreciate and create a networking opportunity for its customers in the coastal city.

With the port and the two railway lines into the hinterland, Mombasa is a strategic city for investors and lenders. The economy there supports a huge ecosystem as it is also a hub for the entire region.