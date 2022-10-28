Shares

VAAL Real Estate is celebrating its 6th year in Kenya during the launch of its latest project, the Symphony Residence.

The real estate company boasts of over 20 years of experience serving luxury property owners and investors in Africa with the goal of becoming Africa’s Gate to Real Estate. After building over 1,000 apartments, and serving over 500 clients in Kenya, VAAL Real Estate continues to extend its reach into the luxury real estate market by introducing projects all over Nairobi.

Symphony Residence will be located in the Lavington area right in front of the Junction Mall allowing for a safe and secluded lifestyle while being minutes away from many nearby social amenities. VAAL Real Estate has a history of successfully planning, developing and delivering off-plan projects in Kenya.

VAAL CEO Mr. Majeed Saad said, “As we celebrate 6 years in Kenya, it is my pleasure to announce that VAAL Real Estate has launched its fifth and latest project, the Symphony Residence. Its meticulous design and unique concept accommodate various housing and investment solutions including studios, 1, 2 and 3 bedrooms, and will be a private sanctuary for both investors and homeowners.”

With the launch of this off-plan luxury property, investors get an opportunity to earn generous returns once the development is delivered. The Symphony Residence was over 30% sold by the launch night as apartment prices will start increasing rapidly once construction starts. The Symphony Residence is expected to become VAAL’s best showcase in the Kenyan and international market.