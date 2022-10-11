Xiaomi has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Xiaomi Redmi A1+, in the Kenyan market. It will retail at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 10,499.
Xiaomi’s Country Manager, Mr. Bill said, “Xiaomi continuously pursues innovations, high-quality user experience and operational efficiency. The company relentlessly builds amazing products with honest prices to let everyone in the world enjoy a better life through innovative technology hence the launch of Redmi A1+ costing USD 100.”
The Xiaomi Redmi A1+ Android smartphone runs on Android 12 + MIUI 12 operating system. It comes with a 6.52 inch IPS LCD touchscreen, MT6761 Helio A22 chipset, 5000 mAh battery, 32 GB internal storage, 2 GB RAM and an 8 Megapixel camera.
Redmi A1+ will be available in a 2GB+32GB storage configuration. It is available at a recommended retail price of Ksh. 10,499. The Redmi A1+ will be available for purchase starting October 7th through Xiaomi Stores, Jumia and partner stores around the country.
Xiaomi Redmi A1+ specifications
Network: GSM / HSPA / LTE
SIM: Dual SIM (Nano-SIM, dual stand-by)
Screen: 6.52 inch IPS LCD touchscreen
OS: Android 12, MIUI 12
Chipset: Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
CPU: Quad-core 2.0 GHz Cortex-A53
GPU: PowerVR GE8320
Internal storage: 32GB
RAM: 2GB
Main camera: Dual 8 MP, (wide) 0.3 MP with Dual LED flash
Selfie camera; Single 5 MP
Features: Fingerprint (rear-mounted), accelerometer, Virtual proximity sensing
Battery: Li-Po 5000 mAh, non-removable
Colours: Light Green, Light Blue, and Black