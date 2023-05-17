Shares

Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A2+ in the Kenyan market, with the entry level device retailing at Ksh. 10,499. The Redmi A2+ is the successor to the Redmi A1+ which was launched last year.

The Redmi A2+ is powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 processor, with an octa-core CPU up to 2.2GHz and comes comes with Android 13 (Go Edition).

The phone comes with a 6.52-inch touchscreen display offering a resolution of 1600×720 pixels (HD+) and an aspect ratio of 20:9.

On matters photography, the device comes with an 8MP main camera with an f/f2.2 aperture. It has a single front camera setup for selfies, featuring a 5-megapixel sensor with an f/f/2.2 aperture.

The device is equipped with a long-lasting 5,000mAh battery and 10W fast charging, that provides enough power to last you a full day.

The device features a responsive rear fingerprint sensor and comes in three colours Black, Light Green and Light Blue.

The devices will be available in Kenya from today.