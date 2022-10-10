Shares

Over 2,000 learners from Western Kenya region have benefitted from classrooms, dormitories, and water and sanitation facilities funded by Safaricom Foundation at a cost of Ksh. 7.7 million.

In Bungoma County, learners from Sikulu Friends Primary School benefitted from a classroom to improve access to education. On the other hand, Lukhokhwe FYM Primary School received an ablution block and water tank which will enable access to clean, safe water in the school. In Kakamega County, Precious Virginia Home received a dormitory to accommodate 25 children with disabilities to support their education and health.

St. Paul’s Buderie Primary School in Busia County and Kamasi Primary in Migori County benefitted from newly constructed and equipped classrooms, which have reduced congestion among learners.