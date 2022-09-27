Shares

Kenya Power has announced that it plans to phase out all fossil fuel powered vehicles and motorbikes from its fleet in favor of electric ones. This is as the company moves to adopt sustainable ways of doing business.

Towards this, the company has set aside Ksh. 40 Million to purchase three electric vehicle charging stations. The funds will also be used to construct three electric vehicle charging stations within Nairobi.

Kenya Power has also indicated that in the medium term, they will also purchase 50 long range electric bikes from as part of its plans to phase out fuel powered bikes.

The power distributor also recently finished piloting 13 electric bikes in conjunction with the United Nations Environmental Program (UNEP). The bikes were being used by meter readers and the revenue collection team. With the major impediment being reliable battery storage and lack of after sales service.

However, with the rise in companies who are assembling long range motorbikes in the country like Roam, this should not be an issue. The Roam bikes have a range of 180 Kms using two batteries and it costs Ksh. 66 to charge each battery.

Kenya Power has indicated that with a installed electricity capacity of 3077MW and an off-peak load of 1100MW, Kenya has enough power to support the entire e-mobility ecosystem.