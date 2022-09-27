Shares

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) Managing Director John Musunga has been appointed the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Guinness Nigeria PLC. Both KBL, through EABL, and Guinness Nigeria are Diageo subsidiaries.

Musunga will officially start in the new position from November 1 2022. He will take over from Baker Magunda, who has decided to take early retirement.

Mr. Musunga was appointed MD of KBL in March 2021 and has over the last 19 months led the business as it recovered from the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Commenting on his career transition, EABL Group Managing Director and CEO, Jane Karuku, said: “We are extremely pleased with Mr. Musunga’s promotion. His work over the last 19 months has been outstanding, especially his leadership in helping our Kenya business navigate and emerge stronger through the pandemic. He is passionate for driving business results through the power of strong teams and creating an environment where people can be at their best. We wish him the best in the next phase of this career journey.”

Before joining KBL, he previously held leadership roles at GSK, with senior positions in Eastern Africa, Southern Africa and Europe. He was a Non-Executive Director for the Vision 2030 Board in Kenya and chaired the Kenya Association of Pharmaceuticals Industry and the Kenya HIV/AIDS Business Council.

Musunga joins other EABL staff who have been appointed to other Diageo subsidiaries. In July last year Ednah Otieno joined Diageo in Great Britain as Human Resources Director. She was previously the Group HR Director at EABL. In October, Alvin Mbugua joined Diageo’s Caribbean and Central America region as Managing Director. Before that, he was the MD of Uganda Breweries Limited (UBL) and previously worked in a series of roles within the EABL having joined in May 2013 as the Group Financial Controller. In January this year, Eric Kanja, former KBL Head of Commercial Finance, joined as Finance Director in Diageo Japan.