Britam has announced that it has appointed Celestine Munda to its Board of Directors, subject to the Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) approval.

Celestine Munda is a former Senior Partner with Ernst & Young (EY). Her professional experience includes both Assurance and Consulting Services. This is in the areas of Governance, Risk and Compliance, Financial Management, Strategy/Institutional Reforms, Human Resources Consulting, and Board Consulting.

Ms Celestine Munda has held a range of leadership and management positions including Country Managing partner for EY Kenya, Consulting Services Managing Partner for East and Central Africa, Consumer and Diversified Industrial Products Sector Leader for Advisory Services in Africa, and Risk Advisory Services Leader for Africa.

She has a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting (Hons), is a Certified Public Accountant of Kenya, a member of the Institute of Directors (IOD) South Africa, and a member of the Institute of Internal Auditors (IIA) South Africa and Kenya.

Her Leadership training includes Strategic Leadership Programme (SLP) ran by the Harvard Business School; Harvard Market Segment Leader Program; and Advanced Leadership Programme with the Gordon Institute of Business Science (GIBS), University of Pretoria.

She joins the following on the Britam Holdings PLC board of directors;

Kuria Muchiru – Board Chairman

PETER K. MUNGA – Non-Executive Director

JIMNAH M. MBARU – Non-Executive Director

Edouard Schmid – Non-Executive Director

CAROLINE KIGEN – Non-Executive Director

George Odo – Non-Executive Director

Josephine Ossiya – Non-Executive Director

Winniefred Juma – Company Secretary

Britam Holdings Plc has interests across the Eastern and Southern Africa region, with operations in Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, South Sudan, Mozambique and Malawi. The Group offers a wide range of financial products and services in Insurance, Asset management, Banking and Property.