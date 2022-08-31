Shares

Multi-award-winning teen drama, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is now available for streaming on TV streaming service Showmax.

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the small town of Millwood apart. Now, in the present day, a brand-new group of Little Liars finds themselves tormented by an unknown assailant, known only as A.

Created by Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoun Bring, it is based on the bestselling book series by Sara Shepard. The Pretty Little Liars franchise kicked off in 2010 with the beloved original series that won 38 Teen Choice Awards over its seven-season run, including a Scene Stealer Award for South African Sasha Pieterse as bully Alison DiLaurentis. Two single-season spin-offs, Ravenswood and Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists, were added to the cannon in recent years.

Original Sin revives the hit franchise with an eerie new setting, a sharp left into the horror genre that the original took its time coming around to, and an all new line-up of teens. The cast includes a host of fresh faces, along with Critics Choice Award nominee Bailee Madison (Good Witch, Brothers) as Imogen, Chandler Kinney (Lethal Weapon the series) as Tabby, and Mallory Bechtel (Hereditary) as the Beasley twins, mean-girl Karen and her sister, Kelly. Singer and YouTuber Alex Aiono (Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.), and Satellite Award winner Eric Johnson (Smallville, The Knick) are among the support cast.

“Pretty Little Liars was a worldwide phenomenon, with a rabid fanbase, and we wanted it to feel different from the original,” says Roberto, who also created Riverdale. “We wanted to lean more into the horror genre, the slasher genre.”

“We knew that we wanted to bring A to life in a very different way, making A a slasher villain, akin to Michael Myers,” says Lindsay.

“One of the most primal emotions that we as humans can experience is fear,” says Roberto. “When you’re a teenager, you start to see the world for what it really is, as a dangerous place. I think that’s why horror and teenagers go so well.”

