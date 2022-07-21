Shares

The Safaricom Golf Tour will be heading to Vet Lab Sports Club this weekend for its 13th leg with over 350 junior and senior golfers set to take on the 18-hole course.

The tournament comes just one week after Lieutenant Colonel Michael Mulwa won the 12th leg held at Kenya Airforce Base in Eastleigh. The tournament also featured a golf outreach program dubbed “Golf Mataani” where youngsters from the nearby Mathare slums got a chance to learn about the game.

This weekend’s tournament will see the senior golfers take to the course on Saturday while Sunday’s event will feature the junior competition, which will run alongside the golf clinics to be held at the same facility. The aim of the golf clinics is to introduce young and aspiring golfers to the sport.

Since the inaugural Safaricom Golf Tour in January, the series has attracted over 7,000 participants who have taken part in various tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

“As we near the close of our first season, I am delighted that the series has continued to have a huge impact on our young and aspiring golfers. I am equally impressed with the success of our golf outreach programme. In all the regions we have hosted the programme, including the most recent one in Mathare, the turnout has been impressive. Those who attend the outreach programme receive some basic skills about the sport and I am happy that a good number have shown great potential”, Said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

After Vet Lab, the tour heads to Royal Golf Club on 30th and 31st July for the final preliminary round and culminates with the Grand Finale scheduled for 6th August in Vipingo, Kilifi County.