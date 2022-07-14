Shares

The Safaricom Golf Tour is this weekend heading to the Kenya Airforce Golf Course in Nairobi for the 12th leg of the series.

The tournament will see over 100 golfers take part in Saturday’s corporate event while over 50 junior players will participate in Sunday’s junior contest. There will also be a golf clinic that will introduce young aspiring golfers to the game.

The tournament comes barely one week after a very successful tour in Nakuru that attracted over 400 junior and senior golfers, the highest turnout so far in the ongoing Tour. The event, which was won by 17-year-old Kelvin Kiplenge, included five junior golfers with a hearing impairment from Ngala School of the Deaf.

“We are honoured to host our 12th leg of our ongoing Safaricom Golf Tour at the Kenya Airforce Golf Club as we countdown to the grand finale in Vipingo. We hope to witness some great talent as has been the case in the previous tournaments even as we continue to try and demystify the sport and make it accessible to all,” said Peter Ndegwa, CEO, Safaricom.

With only 3 legs remaining before the grand finale on 6th August in Vipingo, the tour has so far attracted close to 6,000 golfers who have taken part in the various tournaments, junior clinics and outreach programmes.

As part of growing the sport among junior players in the country, Safaricom has partnered with the Junior Golf Foundation to tap and nurture young talent. The juniors can register with the Junior Golf Foundation (JGF) for KES.1,000, which grants them access to play at any golf club in the country.